More bad weather today says Met Office

Friday, July 7 2017

Citizens can expect more bad weather today as showers and thunder showers continue with the passing of a tropical wave over the two islands.

Meteorologist at the Meteorological Office in Piarco Akil Nancoo said Tobago was feeling the effects more than Trinidad.



“We anticipate that the conditions would continue overnight and even tomorrow (today) with showers and thundershowers, but that would be more ITCZ (Inter Tropical Convergence Zone) related,” he said.



Nancoo said they have not received any reports of flooding, however, South Quay in Port-of-Spain was flooded for a while as heavy rains drenched the city with afternoon showers, adding there were reports of thunder by several people.



He said sea conditions were slight to normal, but in the areas experiencing showers and thunder showers, the water may become choppy at times especially out at sea in the Gulf of Paria.







