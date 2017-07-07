|Home » News »
Citizens can expect more bad weather today as showers and thunder showers continue with the passing of a tropical wave over the two islands.
Meteorologist at the Meteorological Office in Piarco Akil Nancoo said Tobago was feeling the effects more than Trinidad.
