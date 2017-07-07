Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » More bad weather today says Met Office Friday, July 7 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


More bad weather today says Met Office

Friday, July 7 2017

Citizens can expect more bad weather today as showers and thunder showers continue with the passing of a tropical wave over the two islands.

Meteorologist at the Meteorological Office in Piarco Akil Nancoo said Tobago was feeling the effects more than Trinidad.

“We anticipate that the conditions would continue overnight and even tomorrow (today) with showers and thundershowers, but that would be more ITCZ (Inter Tropical Convergence Zone) related,” he said.

Nancoo said they have not received any reports of flooding, however, South Quay in Port-of-Spain was flooded for a while as heavy rains drenched the city with afternoon showers, adding there were reports of thunder by several people.

He said sea conditions were slight to normal, but in the areas experiencing showers and thunder showers, the water may become choppy at times especially out at sea in the Gulf of Paria.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • HAMEL-SMITH, STOLLMEYER QUIT JLSC
 • Williams stars as TT overcome Suriname in CAZOVA
 • Murder at sea
 • Young gospel singer to launch album
 • Archbishop: My resignation letter is still pending
 • Caricom offers conciliation talks to Venezuela’s govt and opposition

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.048 sek.