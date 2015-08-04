|Home » News »
|Saturday, July 8 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
TWO policemen, charged in 2013 with a series of offences including rape and buggery, were both yesterday committed to stand trial at the next available sitting at the High Court. The accused men, PC Marvin Mitchell, 39, and PC Stephen Worrell, 36, were formerly of the Central Division Highway Patrol.
They reappeared in court yesterday before Senior Magistrate Joanne Connor in the Chaguanas First Court, where she ruled there was sufficient evident for them to stand trial for the alleged offences.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.135 sek.