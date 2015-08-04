|Home » News »
Saturday, July 8 2017
CONVICTED prisoners including those on life terms at the Golden Grove prisons in Arouca have gone on a hunger strike over failure of prison authorities to provide medication for those suffering with chronic illnesses as well as inadequate airing out time.
The hunger strike began Monday and continued yesterday throughout the convicted prisoner sections. Relatives of some of the prisoners contacted Newsday to complain that their loved ones have been denied medication with people at the infirmary saying that medical supplies have run out.
