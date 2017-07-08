A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Pensioners turned back from Treasury

by Shane Superville Saturday, July 8 2017

TEMPERS flared at the Treasury Division’s Pension Branch in Port of Spain yesterday where at least a dozen disgruntled pensioners complained that they are not being issued their cheques even after visiting the branch daily for the past two months. Newsday visited the office yesterday afternoon and spoke to several pensioners and their relatives who said that they have been waiting for their cheques since 8 am.

“Some people have come here from as far as Princes Town in the rain. Everyday for the past week they keep telling us that the cheques will be issued tomorrow. We have bills to pay and medication to buy.” The relative of a pensioner said they have not received any reason for the delay and feared that unless something was done soon, they would “I’ve been coming with my mom to collect her pension cheque for the past year or so now and I’ve never seen anything like this before. They told us to come back today (Friday) and we still can’t get any answers as to why there has been such a delay.” Newsday also understands that several pensioners were forced to turn back yesterday as they were told by cashiers that they were unable to process all of the pensioners cheques and would have to return next week.



According to sources within the Pensions Division, the computer database which contained the information necessary for the issuance of cheques crashed sometime this week and clerks of the Accounts department were struggling to enter the information and produce the cheques manually.



Newsday attempted to contact the Director of Pensions for an official statement, but was unsuccessful.







