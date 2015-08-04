A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Half a million in jewellery stolen

JULIEN NEAVES Sunday, July 9 2017

A JEWELLERY store in Trincity Mall was robbed of more than half a million dollars worth of diamond rings on Friday night.

Steve Ram, owner of Yolisam Jewellers, posted the video of the robbery on Facebook.



Ram told Sunday Newsday that at 6pm, four people including two women entered the store. The women and one of the men distracted employees while the other man forced a showcase open and took out a tray of 71 male diamond rings valued at $518,000, put them in a bag and walked away.



Ram said the theft was discovered 20 minutes later when a customer came to look at something in the showcase. He said the police were called and they were there all evening on Friday and most of the day yesterday interviewing staff and checking the surveillance camera footage.



Ram said they have been robbed many times and last year there were two instances of people breaking the glass and stealing items. He said in the last two years there has been a downturn in the sale of luxury items.



“To come and get a loss of this magnitude, we really considering if to continue. Is it worth it to continue?” He said staff are traumatised and feel guilty although it is not their fault. He and his wife have had to console the employees include one that has been employed for the 25 years they have been located at Trincity Mall.



“It is very unfair to them.” Ram employs over 100 people and has eight stores throughout Trinidad. He is also the owner of Zina’s Jewellery.



He said that the robbery was “very well planned” and for it to occur, there must be a market for it.



“Somebody receiving this.



If the market is not there, you cannot wear 71 rings. Somebody is receiving these things and that is why it is encouraged.



Someone is benefiting, not only the person doing the crime.” Arouca CID and WPC Waldrop are investigating.







