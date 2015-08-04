|Home » News »
HIGH Court Judge Justice Charmaine Permberton narrowly escaped being robbed by a gunman. But her driver Geoffrey Abdul, 48, was not so lucky as he was relieved of cash and other valuables outside the judge’s home which is located in the west.
According to police reports, at about 9.20pm on Friday, Pemberton arrived at her home and went inside to get something with the intention of returning to her car.
