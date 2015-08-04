Newsday Logo
Judge escapes robbery attack Sunday, July 9 2017
Newsletter

Every day fresh news


Judge escapes robbery attack

NALINEE SEELAL Sunday, July 9 2017

HIGH Court Judge Justice Charmaine Permberton narrowly escaped being robbed by a gunman. But her driver Geoffrey Abdul, 48, was not so lucky as he was relieved of cash and other valuables outside the judge’s home which is located in the west.

According to police reports, at about 9.20pm on Friday, Pemberton arrived at her home and went inside to get something with the intention of returning to her car.

While she was inside the house, Abdul was approached by a masked man whom he described as being about five feet, ten inches tall and armed with a gun. The man ordered Abdul to hand over all his valuables.

Abdul became frightened and handed over a wallet valued $500 which contained his driver’s permit and other documents.

The bandit also took $20 which Abdul had in his pocket and a Nokia cellphone valued $158.

While the robbery was in progress, Pemberton was about to exit her house but she saw what was taking place and called the police.

Members of the Carenage Police Station responded quickly but by the time they arrived, the bandit had already left.

A police team led by Insp Vincent of the Western Division, cordoned off several roads after the robbery in an attempt to arrest the suspect but to no avail.

Neighbours of the judge expressed alarm over the incident given that it is an upscale community and investigators were hoping to secure camera footage to assist them in their investigations.



