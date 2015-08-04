A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Shy Lexi looks towards a bright future

KWAME WEEKES Sunday, July 9 2017

A first impression of Lexi Balchan could lead you to believe her to be far less interesting than she actually is. She precedes all her characteristically short and precise answers with smiles, sharp sighs and giggles, and she hides her face in her hands with every other answer .

But behind her shy exterior is a mind teeming with activity, a love for movies, and a left-hand that regularly bests her own father in tennis matches .



Lexi, 12, a former student of the Point Fortin ASJA Primary School, topped 18,000 other students in this year’s Secondary Entrance Assessment examination .



“It is exhausting, but I feel proud of myself,” said Lexi as she reminisced on the last week of grueling interviews and attention from strangers who now recognise her face wherever she goes .



But the fame did not come easily despite her being a born academic .



“I had to sacrifice leisure activities like TV and play time for about two years before the exam,” said Lexi. “But I have no regrets.” Her parents Krishdath and Lisa Balchan described her as a self-motivated and disciplined student who often harassed them to do school work with her even when she did not have to .



But when the examination was over, she could have finally returned to watching her favourite Nickelodeon TV show Henry Danger, her favourite movie Wonder Woman, and donning her pink sneakers to play tennis with her pink racquet .



She started playing tennis three years ago through the Atlantic LNG tennis programme at her school. Under the leadership of coach Raffeek Mohammed, she developed a strong left arm and her left-handedness was recognised as an asset to be nurtured .



“She ended up liking it so much that she started playing at home with her little sister and her father,” said Lisa .



“She actually excelled in that as well and the coach says she is her best player.” “I like all tennis players, but I love Serena Williams the most,” said Lexi .



She also spends her time playing draughts with her friends and her family, but nothing seems to excite her as much as satisfying her thirst for knowledge .



Her father, a refinery operator with a knack for mathematics, and her mother who has a love for books, have filled their Point Fortin home with books of different kinds from which Lexi could pick at her leisure .



They said she always gravitates towards the science books, at one point being obsessed with Albert Einstein as a role model. “I love science,” said Lexi .



“I just find it is an interesting subject. I have not decided what I want to be as yet, but being a scientist is an option.” But whatever the distant future holds for her, she is excited to attend the Naparima Girls High School in September, because, in her words, “All the best girls go there.” She looks forward to joining the various clubs the school has to offer and excelling there as well with the support of God and her parents .



FAMILY SUPPORT: Lexi with her mother Lisa, father Krishdath and sister Leia. PHOTOS BY ANIL RAMPERSAD



