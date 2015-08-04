A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Hands chopped off

NALINEE SEELAL Monday, July 10 2017

SURGEONS at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope were yesterday trying to reattach the hands of a San Juan man who was attacked and chopped during a fight with another man on Saturday afternoon at his (the victim) home.

According to reports, Nigel Bhola, 32, was at his Bagatelle Road home at about 1.30 pm when he had an altercation with the man who lives within the neighbourhood.



It was alleged that one of the men, during the argument, armed himself with a cutlass and hit the other with the flat side of the blade. As the fight continued, the cutlass is said to have fallen to the ground.



Bhola was chased by the man who used the cutlass to chop him on the head.



Police said that as Bhola raised his arms to defend himself from the blows, the man chopped off both of Bhola’s hands, at the wrist. While Bhola lay on the ground screaming for help, the man dropped the bloodstained cutlass and ran off.



Bhola, who was barely conscious from major blood loss, was taken to hospital. His severed hands were retrieved and placed in a container filled with ice. Up to press time, Bhola remained warded at hospital and it was not known if surgeons’ attempts to reattach his severed hands were successful.



Police said they have been given the name and address of the suspect who up to news time, remained at large. The cutlass has been seized by police and investigations are continuing.







