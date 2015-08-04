|Home » News »
SURGEONS at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope were yesterday trying to reattach the hands of a San Juan man who was attacked and chopped during a fight with another man on Saturday afternoon at his (the victim) home.
According to reports, Nigel Bhola, 32, was at his Bagatelle Road home at about 1.30 pm when he had an altercation with the man who lives within the neighbourhood.
