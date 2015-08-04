Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Hands chopped off Monday, July 10 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Hands chopped off

NALINEE SEELAL Monday, July 10 2017

SURGEONS at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope were yesterday trying to reattach the hands of a San Juan man who was attacked and chopped during a fight with another man on Saturday afternoon at his (the victim) home.

According to reports, Nigel Bhola, 32, was at his Bagatelle Road home at about 1.30 pm when he had an altercation with the man who lives within the neighbourhood.

It was alleged that one of the men, during the argument, armed himself with a cutlass and hit the other with the flat side of the blade. As the fight continued, the cutlass is said to have fallen to the ground.

Bhola was chased by the man who used the cutlass to chop him on the head.

Police said that as Bhola raised his arms to defend himself from the blows, the man chopped off both of Bhola’s hands, at the wrist. While Bhola lay on the ground screaming for help, the man dropped the bloodstained cutlass and ran off.

Bhola, who was barely conscious from major blood loss, was taken to hospital. His severed hands were retrieved and placed in a container filled with ice. Up to press time, Bhola remained warded at hospital and it was not known if surgeons’ attempts to reattach his severed hands were successful.

Police said they have been given the name and address of the suspect who up to news time, remained at large. The cutlass has been seized by police and investigations are continuing.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Williamson, Wilson impress at Youth Cycling Champs
 • POLICE TOO POWERFUL
 • IRO’s downward spiral
 • Assang, Koylass earn comfortable victories at Sagicor Tennis
 • An exercise in whitewashing?
 • Prisons head: Pass laws to protect officers

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.052 sek.