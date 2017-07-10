A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Death and destruction right next door

Monday, July 10 2017

DEATH, destruction and chaos is right next door to this country.

And as anti-government protests in Venezuela — located 6.8 nautical miles off Trinidad’s eastern side — hit the symbolic mark of 100 days yesterday, with a grim record of at least 92 dead and more than 1,500 injured, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and the rest of Caricom have expressed deep concern over what is taking place in this counry’s closest neighbour.



In fact, Dr Rowley recently asked Caricom leaders for Venezuela to be included on the agenda for discussion at the recent Heads of Government meeting.



Rowley, via a press release indicated that given the ongoing developments in that country, it is necessary for Caricom to reiterate its position on Venezuela.



The region listened to Rowley’s call as at the end of the threeday meeting, Caricom leaders reached consensus on Venezuela.



Chairman of the 15-nation grouping, Grenada’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell, confirmed that leaders will formally offer their help to Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro to help mediate the long-running, bitter impasse with Opposition forces.



Dr Mitchell told the closing news conference that leaders have settled on a sending mission to Caracas. Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit had proposed a mission to include some leaders which he said could help clarify Caricom’s understanding of the issues.



“Caricom heads of government call for all parties to commit to engage in a renewed dialogue and negotiation leading to comprehensive political agreement with established timetables, concrete actions and guarantees to ensure its implementation. Caricom heads of government offer their good offices to facilitate this dialogue,” Mitchell said.



A DECISION on Saturday to release Venezuela’s Opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez from prison and place him under house arrest has once again stirred hopes that socialist President Maduro and his opponents could sit down for talks aimed at ending the bloodshed. Here’s a look at how one of Latin America’s richest nations descended into chaos and the prospects for resolution.



HOW UNREST BEGAN



The opposition gained control of the National Assembly in 2015 by a landslide amid mounting frustration with Maduro’s handling of the economy, spiraling crime and food shortages. After a year of intense feuding, in late March the government-stacked Supreme Court issued a ruling stripping the legislature of its last powers. The decision was later reversed amid a storm of international criticism but it had already touched off anger among the government’s opponents and triggered street protests that still occur almost daily.



Then Maduro did something to anger his opponents even more: He called on May 1 for rewriting Venezuela’s constitution. A vote to elect delegates to the special assembly to rewrite the charter is scheduled for July 30.



Maduro insists rewriting the constitution is the only way to restore peace, but the opposition views it as a ruse to install a Cuba-like dictatorship. They have called for a symbolic vote of their own on July 16 to reject Maduro’s plans.



CHANCES FOR DIALOGUE?



One reason that mistrust between the government and opposition is running so high is because negotiations last year ended with little to show for them.



Those talks were sponsored by the Vatican and a group of former leaders of other nations led by ex-Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero of Spain, who helped broker Lopez’s release.



To sit down again, the opposition is demanding Maduro honor commitments that it says he made during the previous round of talks, including freedom for political prisoners and a schedule for gubernatorial elections that were postponed last year.



It’s less clear what the government would bargain for besides an end to the unrest and political cover for some tough measures to get the economy back on its feet.



Many also suspect that as Maduro’s grip on power weakens he and his inner circle will seek assurances that they won’t face prosecution in the event of a transition.



MILITARY INTERVENTION?



Last month, a police inspector stole a police helicopter and strafed the Supreme Court and another government building with gunfire and grenades.



The surprise attack prompted concerns about a possible uprising by the military, which has traditionally been the arbiter of political disputes in Venezuela.



Since the protests began, more than 100 members of the military are believed to have been jailed for crimes ranging from theft of weapons to rebellion and treason — a high number that suggests the military’s support for the government may be wavering.



But while Maduro has repeatedly warned about attempts by what he says are US-backed agents to sow dissent within the military, there so far is little to suggest a mass revolt is underway.



The late President Hugo Chavez and Maduro spent years winning over top military brass with bonuses in sought-after dollars, powerful government jobs and patronage.



