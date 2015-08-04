|Home » News »
PRESIDENT of the Prisons Officers Association (POA) Ceron Richards has reported that on Friday night a prisons officer was attacked while on his way home. Richards is calling on the State to implement policies to protect officers.
In an interview on the weekend, Richards said that on Friday night the officer was in Trincity when he was attacked because of, “the role he played in the prison service.” Richards said the officer received cuts and bruises but did not provide any further information.
