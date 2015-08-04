Newsday Logo
Prisons head: Pass laws to protect officers Monday, July 10 2017
 spacer
Search for:
spacer

Banner


Prisons head: Pass laws to protect officers

JULIEN NEAVES Monday, July 10 2017

PRESIDENT of the Prisons Officers Association (POA) Ceron Richards has reported that on Friday night a prisons officer was attacked while on his way home. Richards is calling on the State to implement policies to protect officers.

In an interview on the weekend, Richards said that on Friday night the officer was in Trincity when he was attacked because of, “the role he played in the prison service.” Richards said the officer received cuts and bruises but did not provide any further information.

He said officers are “very angry” about the incident which comes on the heels of another officer being shot at on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain last month.

Richards said there was a pattern of officers being attacked outside the prison while, “Government implements nothing.” He said other countries have enacted laws to protect prison officers and other law enforcement officials but locally, while a number of prison officers and other members of the protective services have been killed, “we have not seen a response from a Parliamentary perspective.” Richards said in the coming weeks his association will be responding “even stronger” regarding Government’s response to the Prison Service and the safety and security of its officers.

He said the State has been neglecting officers over the years and they will bring their safety and security concerns into the limelight

