Woman on $2.5M fraudulent charge remanded

By STACY MOORE Tuesday, July 11 2017

AN ARIMA woman, charged with attempting to deposit a fraudulent cheque valued $2.5 million into a account, was yesterday refused bail by a San Fernando Magistrate. Camille Guerra, 48, of River Road appeared before Magistrate Gloria Jasmath in the Second Court to answer eight fraud charges.

The charges alleged that the woman was also signing documents claiming to be an individual named Vina Bayne. The first charge read to Guerra alleged that on July 4, at Republic bank in Mayaro, with intent to defraud, she attempted to obtain $2.5 million from the bank payable to Vina Bayne.



The charge stated Guerra pretended to be Vina Bayne and the cheque was valid. The second charge alleged that on the same day, with intent to defraud, she had in her possession a false driver’s permit.



A third charge stated Guerra on the same day same and place, uttered a false document namely a driver’s permit claiming to be Vina Bayne. The fourth charge read by Magistrate Jasmath, alleges that with intent to defraud, Guerra had in her possession a false identification card claiming to be Vina Bayne.



A fifth charge alleged Guerra uttered a false document namely an identification card in the name of Vina Bayne. A sixth charge alleged Guerra uttered another false document namely a WASA bill in the name of Vina Bayne.



The seventh charge alleged that she uttered a false document namely a copy of a certificate of registration to a company with the name Vina Bayne Interiors. The final charge is that Guerra uttered a false document namely a valuable security payable to Vina Bayne in the sum of $2.5 million drawn from the account of Marooni Enterprise Ltd.



All charges were laid indictably and the accused woman was not called upon to enter any plea. Attorney Chantal Paul told the court that her client was in custody for the past seven days. Paul, in a bail application, said that Guerra has no previous conviction or pending matters before the courts.



Magistrate Jasmath later refused bail and remanded Guerra into police custody.



The matter was adjourned to July 12 and transferred to the Mayaro Magistrates’ Court.







