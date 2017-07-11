|Home » News »
Tuesday, July 11 2017
|
BURGLARS broke into the Arima Branch of Eastern Credit Union sometime over the weekend and escaped with $443,000 stored in a compartment within a vault in which the other compartment, which was not broken, containing $600,000.
According to reports, the vault was secured on Friday by a senior manager. Yesterday at about 7 am, a security guard arrived for duty and discovered a hole in the back of the building. When he made further checks, the guard also discovered the vault located on the eastern side of the building, had been cut open.
