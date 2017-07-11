Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » $443,000 stolen from Eastern Credit Union Tuesday, July 11 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


$443,000 stolen from Eastern Credit Union

Tuesday, July 11 2017

BURGLARS broke into the Arima Branch of Eastern Credit Union sometime over the weekend and escaped with $443,000 stored in a compartment within a vault in which the other compartment, which was not broken, containing $600,000.

According to reports, the vault was secured on Friday by a senior manager. Yesterday at about 7 am, a security guard arrived for duty and discovered a hole in the back of the building. When he made further checks, the guard also discovered the vault located on the eastern side of the building, had been cut open.

Arima police were alerted and ACP Radcliffe Boxill, Inspector Birch, Sgt Thomas and others went to the credit union. Fingerprint experts were also called to the scene and Newsday understands that the burglars may have feared detection which is why they decided to leave immediately after cutting into the compartment of the vault with contained the $443,000.

Yesterday, the $600,000 was removed from the vault and placed elsewhere for safekeeping. Police sources said yesterday that they are working on several leads and believe that arrests are imminent.

Well-placed sources said that investigators are not ruling out the possibility that the burglary was done with information provided by someone working in the credit union.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • LEAVE MY CHILD ALONE
 • Woman on $2.5M fraudulent charge remanded
 • Teens in court for stabbing
 • Trade unions plot ‘hurricane’ protest
 • Man in court for murder
 • Restorative practices

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.050 sek.