A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Convent girl goes missing

Tuesday, July 11 2017

A 13-YEAR-OLD student of Holy Name Convent in Point Fortin has gone missing and police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating her.

Merlena James of Industry Road, La Brea has not been seen since Saturday, her mother Jacqueline Henry said. At 8.50 am on Sunday, Henry visited the La Brea Police Station where she officially lodged a missing person’s report. Henry told police she last saw her daughter at about 1 pm on Saturday.



At the time, the girl was wearing a white sun dress and a pair of pink and gold sandals. James is of African descent, five feet seven inches tall, thick built, dark brown in complexion with long black hair. Only last week, police found and returned another 13-year-old girl identified as Seemoy Ramdhanie of Mission Road, Freeport to her family. She too was reported missing for several days.



Anyone with information on James’ whereabouts can call 800- TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or contact the nearest police station.







