|Tuesday, July 11 2017
A 13-YEAR-OLD student of Holy Name Convent in Point Fortin has gone missing and police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating her.
Merlena James of Industry Road, La Brea has not been seen since Saturday, her mother Jacqueline Henry said. At 8.50 am on Sunday, Henry visited the La Brea Police Station where she officially lodged a missing person’s report. Henry told police she last saw her daughter at about 1 pm on Saturday.
