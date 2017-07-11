Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Convent girl goes missing Tuesday, July 11 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Convent girl goes missing

Tuesday, July 11 2017

A 13-YEAR-OLD student of Holy Name Convent in Point Fortin has gone missing and police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating her.

Merlena James of Industry Road, La Brea has not been seen since Saturday, her mother Jacqueline Henry said. At 8.50 am on Sunday, Henry visited the La Brea Police Station where she officially lodged a missing person’s report. Henry told police she last saw her daughter at about 1 pm on Saturday.

At the time, the girl was wearing a white sun dress and a pair of pink and gold sandals. James is of African descent, five feet seven inches tall, thick built, dark brown in complexion with long black hair. Only last week, police found and returned another 13-year-old girl identified as Seemoy Ramdhanie of Mission Road, Freeport to her family. She too was reported missing for several days.

Anyone with information on James’ whereabouts can call 800- TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or contact the nearest police station.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • LEAVE MY CHILD ALONE
 • Woman on $2.5M fraudulent charge remanded
 • Teens in court for stabbing
 • Trade unions plot ‘hurricane’ protest
 • Man in court for murder
 • Restorative practices

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.050 sek.