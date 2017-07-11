Newsday Logo
Gran Couva man dies in crash Tuesday, July 11 2017
Newsletter

Every day fresh news


Gran Couva man dies in crash

Tuesday, July 11 2017

SHELDON Samlal has become the country’s latest road fatality.

A police report stated that Samlal of Boisierre Trace, Gran Couva died instantly yesterday when the pick-up van he was driving, veered off the south bound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway in the vicinity of the Ato Boldon Stadium and ended up in some bushes. The accident happened just after one o’clock yesterday and caused a huge traffic pile up. Cpl Charles of the Freeport Police Station is investigating.



