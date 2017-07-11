Search for: on this site in news in business in sport in classifieds A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Gran Couva man dies in crash

Tuesday, July 11 2017 SHELDON Samlal has become the country’s latest road fatality. A police report stated that Samlal of Boisierre Trace, Gran Couva died instantly yesterday when the pick-up van he was driving, veered off the south bound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway in the vicinity of the Ato Boldon Stadium and ended up in some bushes. The accident happened just after one o’clock yesterday and caused a huge traffic pile up. Cpl Charles of the Freeport Police Station is investigating.







