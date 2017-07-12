Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Gadsby-Dolly: Creative industry can turn economy around Wednesday, July 12 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Gadsby-Dolly: Creative industry can turn economy around

Marlene Augustine Wednesday, July 12 2017

WHILE inadequate availability and high cost of raw materials, and limited access to regional and international markets are real and present challenges, the handicraft sector faces on a daily basis, the industry plays a critical role in representing the culture, traditions and heritage of the country.

This was expressed yesterday by Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly at the formal opening of a handicraft symposium titled “Craft and the Economy - Towards Diversification and Development” at Hilton, Port-of- Spain.

Gadsby-Dolly said the creative industry can change the current economic situation on both a micro and macro level.

“Since mid-2014 our country continues to be challenged with the effects of the sharp fall in oil and gas prices, as well as the decline in the production of both crude oil and natural gas,” she said.

“This not-so-new paradigm is therefore forcing Trinidad and Tobago to examine alternate sources of income.” She said in the coming months the ministry intends to launch a craft market at its office in St Ann’s and will invite the corporate sector to partner with them as they push the industry further by providing a consistent, dependable space for artisans to showcase their work to the national public.

Gadsby-Dolly said it is a substantial medium which preserves rich traditional art, heritage and culture, traditional skills and talents which are associated with this country’s lifestyle and history.

She said the handicraft sector can provide employment opportunities and enhance living standards; thereby making a positive impact on economic development of the State, and it can also be a viable medium for foreign earning.

“The Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts is providing a platform to brainstorm, and to discuss the best ways to improve the business environment in an integrated manner.

As partners with the artisans, we need to examine the creation of markets for handicraft made in Trinidad and Tobago; we must discuss how to encourage and foster entrepreneurship in this industry as well as what should be the ministry’s and by extension the Government’s role in facilitating this success.” Gadsby-Dolly said the ultimate output from the two-day symposium should be a list of priorities to commercialise this country’s traditional handicraft, and the basis of a strategic plan to move forward.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • SISTERS DIE IN CRASH
 • I will stop selling ganja
 • Woman found dead
 • Baby in fridge — doctor still in custody
 • Reginald Dumas still pursuing claim concerning PSC
 • Conversations

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.050 sek.