|Home » News »
|Wednesday, July 12 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
THE ruling People’s National Movement (PNM) will determine when the bye-election for the Barataria district will be held. This was the word from Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein, after the death of councillor Pernell Bruno on Saturday.
Hosein told Newsday, “Nothing yet on the bye-election. The party will decide.” He also said Bruno’s funeral service should take place tomorrow but this is still to be confirmed.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.147 sek.