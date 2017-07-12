A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Hosein: PNM to decide on local government bye-election

Wednesday, July 12 2017

THE ruling People’s National Movement (PNM) will determine when the bye-election for the Barataria district will be held. This was the word from Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein, after the death of councillor Pernell Bruno on Saturday.

Hosein told Newsday, “Nothing yet on the bye-election. The party will decide.” He also said Bruno’s funeral service should take place tomorrow but this is still to be confirmed.



On Monday, Prime Minister and PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley extended his condolences to Bruno’s family. In a statement yesterday, the PNM’s St Joseph’s Women’s League expressed its condolences.



“His passing comes as a shock to the fraternity and we mourn the great loss of such a humble man who served his burgesses with great dedication,” said Sharon Felix, the league’s public relations officer.



Felix also extended condolences on behalf of St Joseph MP Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh and the constituency’s executive



