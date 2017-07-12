Newsday Logo
Home » News » Diplomats hail Juvenile Court project Wednesday, July 12 2017
Newsletter

Every day fresh news


Diplomats hail Juvenile Court project

Wednesday, July 12 2017

UNITED Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resident coordinator Richard Blewitt said the Juvenile Court project is a milestone achievement for this country.

Speaking at the launch of the project at the Hall of Justice in Port-of-Spain on Monday, Blewitt said, “It is our hope at the UN that the outputs of the project will serve as beacons of hope and light to juvenile offenders of the region and their families.” He added, “Moreover, it is our fervent hope that the restorative justice approach will contribute to their own development and that of their communities and societies.” Blewitt also reiterated the UNDP’s commitment to the opening of Children’s Courts.

He said the project is in keeping with the objectives of Sustainable Development Goal 16, which involves the promotion of peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, the provision of access to justice for all and building effective, accountable institutions at all levels.

United States Embassy Charge d’Affaires John McIntyre agreed with Blewitt’s views.

McIntyre said the project represented one of many ways in which the US government collaborates with TT under the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative

