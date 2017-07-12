|Home » News »
|Wednesday, July 12 2017
|
UNITED Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resident coordinator Richard Blewitt said the Juvenile Court project is a milestone achievement for this country.
Speaking at the launch of the project at the Hall of Justice in Port-of-Spain on Monday, Blewitt said, “It is our hope at the UN that the outputs of the project will serve as beacons of hope and light to juvenile offenders of the region and their families.” He added, “Moreover, it is our fervent hope that the restorative justice approach will contribute to their own development and that of their communities and societies.” Blewitt also reiterated the UNDP’s commitment to the opening of Children’s Courts.
