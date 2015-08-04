Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Malabar murder suspect killed in police operation Thursday, July 13 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Malabar murder suspect killed in police operation

NALINEE SEELAL Thursday, July 13 2017

ONE of the suspects in the June 27 Malabar double murder was shot dead during a police operation yesterday morning.

The man has been identified as 22-year-old Kendall Garcia, alias Sausage, who had addresses in Maturita and Valencia. He was detained by police hours after the murders of Rose Mohammed and 13-year-old Vedesh Subar at Ajim Baksh Street, Malabar.

Mohammed and Subar were found with their throats slit at the woman’s home. Garcia and two others were detained by police but he was later released pending further investigations after he was not pointed out in an identification parade. Yesterday, Senior Supt Mc Donald Jacob said Garcia was known to the police and was a suspect in several crimes including robberies and gun-related offences.

Garcia was shot to death during the police exercise which began at about 4.30 am. Members of the Central Division Task Force went to Orange Field Road, Carapichaima to execute a search warrant when two men ran out of an apartment and into some nearby bushes. Police ran after the men and were allegedly shot at by Garcia. The lawmen returned fire and Garcia was hit several times. He was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility but was pronounced dead on arrival. The second suspect escaped. Police allegedly found a pistol with several rounds of ammunition close to where Garcia was shot. They also returned to the apartment where they detained four people and seized a quantity of drugs.

The four included a 19-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man.

Sources revealed yesterday a 25-year-old man of Sangre Grande and a 54-year-old male relative of Mohammed remained in custody for further questioning.

The Sangre Grande man was detained last week at Pinto Road, Arima, while Mohammed’s relative was taken into custody on Sunday night.

Police are working on information that Mohammed may have been murdered over an ongoing land dispute and that people were hired to kill her. Homicide Bureau members are expected to approach the Director of Public Prosecutions soon on the matter.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • SCHOOL SINKING IN SWAMP
 • Malabar murder suspect killed in police operation
 • SISTERS DIE IN CRASH
 • TT cricketers defeat Bajans in Under-17 opener
 • Reginald Dumas still pursuing claim concerning PSC
 • TT netballers edge Wales in Youth Cup

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.137 sek.