Baby-in-fridge doctor freed by police

AZARD ALI Friday, July 14 2017

MEDICAL doctor Ronald Budhooram, 60, was released from police custody yesterday after spending 72 hours in custody and facing intense interrogation by police in relation to how a newborn baby ended up in the freezer at his medical office in San Fernando.

Upon Budhooram’s release from the San Fernando police station at 3.30 pm, police confirmed investigations into the death of the baby, born to a couple from Fyzabad, will continue.



At about 2 pm, while he was still in custody, police swooped down on Budhooram’s office in Cocoyea Village. He has been a doctor for the past 35 years. Earlier, investigations led police to the Sewlal Trace, Fyzabad home of the baby’s mother Cindy Gail Sooknanan, 22. An autopsy revealed no foul play as the baby died of complications arising out of being born prematurely. Detectives interviewed Budhooram in the presence of his attorney Subhas Panday. When police did not lay any charge on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and yesterday yet his client remained in custody, attorney Panday who led attorney Petronella Basdeo, filed a Habeas Corpus writ in the San Fernando High Court, seeking Justice David Harris’ instruction to the police to show cause for the doctor’s continued detention without charge.



The writ was filed against the Commissioner of Police and Justice Harris, in granting it, ordered that Budhooram be brought to the court today at 9 am and in the meantime, he (Budhooram) was to be released immediately.



Budhooram walked out of the CID offices with Panday but declined to speak to Newsday when questioned on the circumstances which led to him being detained.



He also declined to talk about his time in custody and if he was treated well by police.



Panday who spoke on the doctor’s behalf, said the police released Budhooram on their own accord. He confirmed that detectives visited the doctor’s office yesterday. Asked whether any tangible material was taken from the office, Panday said, “That is for the police to answer. I want to reiterate, the police decided to release the doctor so therefore I am of the view that he is not culpable of any wrongdoing.” The baby’s body remains at the Forensic Science Centre in St James. Yesterday, police sources said an issue has arisen regarding burial. They said that since the baby’s birth was not registered and no birth certificate was issued, there can be no death certificate and the latter is required in law for proper and legal disposal of a body.







