A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Carmona hails Sir Trevor’s sister

CLINT CHAN TACK Friday, July 14 2017

PRESIDENT Anthony Carmona yesterday hailed the appointment of attorney Eunice McDonald-Grant, sister of renowned BBC journalist, Trini- born Sir Trevor McDonald, as the newest member of the Statutory Authorities Appeal Board.

Carmona praised McDonald- Grant following her swearing in at the Office of the President in St Ann’s. As he listed her academic and professional criteria, Carmona told McDonald-Grant that her acceptance of this post was part of a, “continuing saga of genuine public service.” Noting that Sir Trevor is her brother and has, “distinguished himself in no small measure in international journalism”, the President said McDonald-Grant’s willingness to serve should not come as a surprise to anyone.



After he disclosed that Sir Trevor has been someone he admired for many years, Carmona observed, “In fact, at the BBC he became the benchmark by which others will judge.” The President said he has it from certified sources that Sir Trevor often tells people that he is from TT. Recalling that veteran CNN journalist Jim Clancy was the feature speaker at a recent event hosted by the Media Association, Carmona asked, “Why didn’t they bring Sir Trevor?” However, he said Clancy identified with Sir Trevor’s mantra of a, “sense of adherence to truth” in journalism.



The President was certain that Sir Trevor often felt, “a sense of angst when he hears this concept or ascription to what can only be deemed as lies.” While this may be described as “fake news” by some people, Carmona bluntly stated, “A lie is a lie, it is not fake news.” Carmona also felt that Sir Trevor and TT-born British recording artist Billy Ocean were two individuals who are, “ worthy of the highest national accolade we could perhaps possibly give” The President told Statutory Authorities Appeal Board chairperson, retired Justice Annestine Sealy, that he was confident the board was “further fortified” to carry out its duties on behalf of the population, with McDonald- Grant’s appointment.







