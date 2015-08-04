|Home » News »
PRESIDENT Anthony Carmona yesterday hailed the appointment of attorney Eunice McDonald-Grant, sister of renowned BBC journalist, Trini- born Sir Trevor McDonald, as the newest member of the Statutory Authorities Appeal Board.
Carmona praised McDonald- Grant following her swearing in at the Office of the President in St Ann’s. As he listed her academic and professional criteria, Carmona told McDonald-Grant that her acceptance of this post was part of a, “continuing saga of genuine public service.” Noting that Sir Trevor is her brother and has, “distinguished himself in no small measure in international journalism”, the President said McDonald-Grant’s willingness to serve should not come as a surprise to anyone.
