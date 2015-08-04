A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Carnival visitors spent $334M

DARCEL CHOY Saturday, July 15 2017

MORE than 37,000 people visited this country during the Carnival period this year spending an estimated $334 million in 19 days. This data which was provided by the Central Statistical Office (CSO) was disclosed yesterday in a release by the Ministry of Planning and Development.

The CSO monitored visitor arrivals from February 10 to February 28 this year. The exact figure of arrivals to Trinidad was 35,269 while for Tobago was 2,179 with a total of 37,448.



In the week preceding Carnival Monday and Tuesday, 19,027 people arrived in this country with the largest number of visitors recorded on Carnival Thursday (February 23) with a figure of 3,652.



As for the expenditure of each person, the CSO said data was collected on 3,286 people from the Survey of Departing Visitors with an estimated $8,943 spent per visitor and with 35,269 people visiting this country, that would total an estimated $334,897,464. The CSO said it administers the Survey of Departing Visitors for the ten days subsequent to Carnival Tuesday (March 1 to March 10, 2017).



The CSO said the figure provided was only representative of visitor expenditure and not necessarily total contribution of Carnival to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.



There was a decline in expenditure compared to 2016 although there was an increase in visitor arrivals this year. According to the data, 35,483 people visited the country last year and spent $340,530,351, with the average visitor spending an estimated $9, 597.



Commenting on the data, Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said the visitor earnings provided reflect a small segment of the Carnival celebrations over a brief period and not the entire income earned from the country’s cultural celebrations.



“There is considerable potential for carnival and our local festivals to significantly contribute to the growth and diversification of Trinidad and Tobago’s economy.



In this regard, the Government, through the Economic Development Advisory Board, the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts with the National Carnival Commission (NCC) and the Central Statistical Office is seeking to determine the net economic benefits of carnival via a Carnival Economic Impact Assessment which is already underway,” she said.







