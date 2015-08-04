Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Cocorite man killed in accident Saturday, July 15 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Cocorite man killed in accident

NALINEE SEELAL Saturday, July 15 2017

A COCORITE man became the country’s 55th road fatality for this year when he was struck by a van while repairing his car on the shoulder of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway near Grand Bazaar early yesterday morning.

According to reports, Trevor Ross was driving his vehicle east along the highway when nearing Grand Bazaar his car developed mechanical problems and he parked it on the shoulder.

While Ross repairing the car at 5.50 am, he was struck by a van heading in an easterly direction and his body dragged for 20 feet under the van. The driver later stopped and on seeing Ross’ body, alerted the St Joseph police.

Officers went to the scene along with a District Medical Officer and the body of Ross was ordered removed to the mortuary.

The driver was interviewed and gave a statement to officers.

Investigations are continuing.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • GET OUT
 • Junior ‘Calypso Girls’ back winning
 • Prakash ordered to pay damages to brother
 • CL Financial ready to repay $$
 • Bank manager’s SUV recovered
 • Jabloteh cop lion’s share of Flow Youth awards

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.140 sek.