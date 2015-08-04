|Home » News »
A COCORITE man became the country’s 55th road fatality for this year when he was struck by a van while repairing his car on the shoulder of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway near Grand Bazaar early yesterday morning.
According to reports, Trevor Ross was driving his vehicle east along the highway when nearing Grand Bazaar his car developed mechanical problems and he parked it on the shoulder.
