Cocorite man killed in accident

NALINEE SEELAL Saturday, July 15 2017

A COCORITE man became the country’s 55th road fatality for this year when he was struck by a van while repairing his car on the shoulder of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway near Grand Bazaar early yesterday morning.

According to reports, Trevor Ross was driving his vehicle east along the highway when nearing Grand Bazaar his car developed mechanical problems and he parked it on the shoulder.



While Ross repairing the car at 5.50 am, he was struck by a van heading in an easterly direction and his body dragged for 20 feet under the van. The driver later stopped and on seeing Ross’ body, alerted the St Joseph police.



Officers went to the scene along with a District Medical Officer and the body of Ross was ordered removed to the mortuary.



The driver was interviewed and gave a statement to officers.



Investigations are continuing.







