Man searching for his wife

Saturday, July 15 2017

DHARAM Ramsundar is frantically searching for his wife Anisha Ramsundar, 35, who he said left home on Thursday.

He is seeking the public’s help in finding her.



At about 9.20 pm on Thursday, Ramsundar of Waterloo Road in Carapichaima went to Freeport Police Station and reported the woman missing.



According to the report, the worried husband said he last saw her at 4.25 pm on Thursday at their home in Carapichima.



He described her as being of East Indian descent, five feet six inches tall, slim built, of brown complexion with long black hair.



Anisha was last seen wearing a green polo shirt, a pair of three quarter pants and a pair of gold earrings.



The search is also continuing for Merlena James, a 13-yearold student of Holy Name Convent, Point Fortin.



James of Industry Road, La Brea went missing from her home last Saturday.



She is of African descent and relatives said she was last seen wearing a white sun dress and a pair of pink and gold sandals. She is five feet seven inches tall, thick built, dark brown in complexion with long black hair., Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these missing persons can call 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or any police station



