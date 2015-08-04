A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Kamla: Crime not on PM’s agenda, but I go with an open mind

KWAME WEEKES Sunday, July 16 2017

REFERRING to items on the agenda set by the prime minister for their meeting on Tuesday as “buzzwords”, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says she will attend with an open mind and a desire to pursue the more crucial topics of crime, jobs, and the economy.

“Campaign finance reform is a buzzword, all these words are buzzwords,” said Persad-Bissessar in an interview with media after speaking to women at “The Four Faces of Woman” dialogue” hosted by the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organisation at the Raja Yoga Centre in San Fernando yesterday afternoon.”We would only know what the substance of it is following up on the discussion.” Persad-Bissessar was invited by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to a “private meeting for preliminary discussion on selected matters of national interest.” The agenda was delivered to her yesterday morning. Among the issues to be discussed, according to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, are internal self government for Tobago, campaign finance reform, anti-gang legislation, difficulty within the Judiciary — JLSC matter, the Integrity Commission, service commissions effectiveness and code of conduct for members of Parliament.



Persad-Bissessar had requested the topics of crime, jobs and the economy be included on the agenda, but Rowley responded saying “the items on the agenda are those carded to go before the Parliament which require a special majority. It is in an effort to obtain Parliamentary collaboration as a way forward that the meeting is being held.”



