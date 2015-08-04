Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Kamla: Crime not on PM’s agenda, but I go with an open mind Sunday, July 16 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Kamla: Crime not on PM’s agenda, but I go with an open mind

KWAME WEEKES Sunday, July 16 2017

REFERRING to items on the agenda set by the prime minister for their meeting on Tuesday as “buzzwords”, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says she will attend with an open mind and a desire to pursue the more crucial topics of crime, jobs, and the economy.

“Campaign finance reform is a buzzword, all these words are buzzwords,” said Persad-Bissessar in an interview with media after speaking to women at “The Four Faces of Woman” dialogue” hosted by the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organisation at the Raja Yoga Centre in San Fernando yesterday afternoon.”We would only know what the substance of it is following up on the discussion.” Persad-Bissessar was invited by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to a “private meeting for preliminary discussion on selected matters of national interest.” The agenda was delivered to her yesterday morning. Among the issues to be discussed, according to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, are internal self government for Tobago, campaign finance reform, anti-gang legislation, difficulty within the Judiciary — JLSC matter, the Integrity Commission, service commissions effectiveness and code of conduct for members of Parliament.

Persad-Bissessar had requested the topics of crime, jobs and the economy be included on the agenda, but Rowley responded saying “the items on the agenda are those carded to go before the Parliament which require a special majority. It is in an effort to obtain Parliamentary collaboration as a way forward that the meeting is being held.”

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • WE BELIEVE SHE IS DEAD
 • Moonilal: Is HDC transparent?
 • Cops investigate fatal shooting of 20-year-old in La Brea
 • Duprey: Govt wants to destroy CL Financial out of spite
 • Malabar double murder suspect to go on ID parade
 • Church welcomes Simon Peter

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.051 sek.