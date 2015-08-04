Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » $US shortage not affecting book suppliers Sunday, July 16 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


$US shortage not affecting book suppliers

JANELLE DE SOUZA Sunday, July 16 2017

BOOKSE LLERS have assured the public that the availability of primary and secondary school textbooks will not be affected by the shortage of United States dollars on the local market.

One manager at Nigel R Khan in Port of Spain explained because our education system is based on the British system, 95 per cent of secondary school textbooks came from the United Kingdom.

However, she said some US suppliers, especially the small ones, require prepayment rather than credit, and so the book store had not gotten some tertiary level and music books.

A manager at Ishmael M Khan & Sons Ltd said, “It’s a small problem with secondary school books but we can’t just close the doors of the store.

We bought the books on credit and will worry about payment later.

We’re doing our best.” She said there was no problem acquiring primary school books because most were published locally.

Vivek Charran, managing director of Charran’s book stores, agreed, saying very few books were imported from the US so the shortage of foreign exchange was not a problem.

About the few books that were from the US he said, “We have been running smoothly, and things will run smoothly for those compliant with the banks.” Charran said if there was any shortage, it would possibly be with the local books since some publishers arrange smaller print runs because they did not want any extra books left on their hands.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • WE BELIEVE SHE IS DEAD
 • Moonilal: Is HDC transparent?
 • Cops investigate fatal shooting of 20-year-old in La Brea
 • Duprey: Govt wants to destroy CL Financial out of spite
 • Malabar double murder suspect to go on ID parade
 • Church welcomes Simon Peter

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.048 sek.