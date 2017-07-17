A d v e r t i s e m e n t

12 homeless in Marabella fire

TWO families, among them three children, were rendered homeless on Saturday after fire destroyed their homes in Marabella.

Up to late yesterday, police officers were trying to ascertain the cause of the fire which left 12 members of the households without shelter and virtually no place to rest their heads.



Reports stated that the houses were completely destroyed and nothing was salvaged. According to a police report, at about 4.30 pm the family from one of the houses, Betty- Anne Kanhai, 48, her husband Nigel Parris, 49, and their twin daughters Tereisha, Nikesha, 18, and six-year-old son, Josiah, were not at home at Union Park East when a fire started.



The family said that they first saw smoke coming from the back of one of the houses.



Members of the second household, Charlie Collymore, 45, his wife Lisel Singh, their children, Tristan, nine and Trey, seven, Jerome, 10, and two other relatives, had to flee from their home next door when the fire began to spreading.



It had already engulfed Kanhai’s house.



Speaking to Newsday yesterday, Collymore said that his family was at home when he saw smoke coming from the back of the house. “The smoke started to spread and within seconds I saw fire. I shouted to my wife to get out and get the children out the house! At that time, everyone was running and screaming.



The children were scared.” Collymore said that there was no chance to take out any furniture or appliances from the house because the fire had spread to both homes rapidly.



“I was just concerned about the safety of my family, so, I had to watch my hard-earned money I spent on appliances burn to nothing,” Collymore said. The father said that his children’s school books and uniforms were also burnt.



Also speaking to Newsday, Kanhai said that she had been living at the location for the past 25 years.



“We don’t have any place to go. Everything was destroyed in the fire. I don’t know where to start,” she said.



Kanhai said that while she was thankful that no one was hurt, she is saddened by the situation.



Anyone wishing to assist the families can call on 349-9657; 365- 0431;482-7242



