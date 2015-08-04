Boy, 3, drowns

NALINEE SEELAL Tuesday, July 18 2017

THERE was deep mourning among members of a George Street, Port of Spain following the drowning of their threeyear- old family member, Messi Gorkin. The child drowned during a family outing to the Boardwalk in Chaguaramas turned on the weekend.

Shell-shocked relatives including father Atiba were inconsolable yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James as they awaited the end of an autopsy on his son’s body.



According to reports, the Gorkin family went to the Boardwalk in Chaguaramas on Sunday afternoon.



At 5 pm, Atiba Gorkin was standing on the steps leading to the Boardwalk when he turned his back while speaking with friends. Minutes later, he realised Messi was nowhere to be seen and a frantic search was made.



Anxious relatives and friends combed the entire area searching in and around the Boardwalk and on the water’s edge but the child was not found. Relatives alerted the Coast Guard as well as the Chaguaramas Development Corporation and officers carried out searches both on land and at sea.



At 8 pm, the father made an official report of his son’s disappearance to the Carenage police.



Weeping relatives remained at the Boardwalk throughout Sunday night and yesterday morning hoping Messi would be found alive.



At 6 am, all hopes were dashed with the news that his body was found floating in the sea near Pier One, by a security guard.



Officers believe the body was pushed further out to sea by strong currents.



Residents of George Street last night lit candles and gathered at the family’s home to lend support.



“Messi was such a happy and loving child that you could not help but like him. We are all in shock over his death. But what can you do? The Lord’s ways are not ours. We just have to hold on to our faith and support the family,” said a George Street resident.



Through his tears, Atiba told Newsday he felt emotionally drained. “I am too emotional right now to say anything, please call me back later,” Atiba said while a female relative sobbed nearby, crying out Messi’s name.



“I want him back.



Why is my child, why my child,” she cried. PC Thurton of the Carenage Police Station is continuing enquiries.







