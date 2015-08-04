PM, Kamla meet today

CLINT CHAN TACK Tuesday, July 18 2017

TODAY’S meeting between Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar could result in Parliament being reconvened if they agree there is an urgent legislative matter to be dealt with. UWI senior political lecturer Dr Hamid Ghany made this observation yesterday. The two are to meet at Tower D of the Port-of-Spain International Waterfront Centre.

Ghany opined that the difficulty within the Judiciary, especially the imbroligio which arose from the appointment of former chief magistrate Marcia Ayers Caesar as judge and her subsequent resignation from that post, could work its way into today’s meeting. Ghany told Newsday the agenda outlined, suggests the Prime Minister wants to discuss a package of legislation with Persad-Bissessar that requires a special majority for passage.



The agenda includes Internal Self Government for Tobago; Campaign Finance Reform; Anti-Gang Legislation; Difficulties within the Judiciary/JLSC (Judicial and Legal Services Commission); the Integrity Commission; Service Commissions effectiveness and a Code of Conduct for Members of Parliament.



Ghany said on the surface, the meeting does not appear to be “issues oriented” but more legislative in nature.



He noted that Persad- Bissessar wanted to discuss crime and jobs but Rowley did not.



A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) last week said there could be discussions on crime in relation to anti-gang legislation.



Noting statements made on the JLSC by Minister in the OPM Stuart Young following the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) General Council on Saturday and previous statements by Persad- Bissessar on the same issue, Ghany said the matter may be discussed in relation to “some piece of legislation”.



On Parliament reconvening before its scheduled return in September, Ghany said this could happen if Government meets demands from the Opposition for its support on special majority legislation.



He added that if there is no sufficiently urgent legislative matter that requires attention, Government and the Opposition could leave outstanding matters to be dealt with in the next parliamentary session.



On Sunday, political analyst Dr Bishnu Ragoonath said today’s talks may not result in anything meaningful unless Rowley and Persad- Bissessar are both willing to compromise.



A statement issued yesterday by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said Rowley will hold a news conference in the J Hamilton Maurice Room at 3.30 pm.







