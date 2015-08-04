Daughter warded in critical condition

STACY MOORE Tuesday, July 18 2017

ACCIDENT survivor Nicolette Paul remains warded at San Fernando General Hospital in critical condition. The teenager who has regained consciousness has not been told that her father Nicholas Paul was killed in the accident as relatives fear the news could cause Paul’s condition to worsen.

Paul, 15, was on a motorcycle operated by her father when they were struck by a vehicle. Nicholas died on the spot. Speaking to Newsday yesterday Nicolette’s aunt Roxanne Dookhantie said her niece is responding by nodding her head and squeezing the hands of relatives.



“She does not know her father is dead and we are not going to tell her that right now. She is slowly recovering and that news could send her into shock, which we do not want,”she said. Dookhantie added that everyone is praying for the teenager’s full recovery. Nicolette had been anxiously awaiting the purchase by her father, of a new Suzuki motorcycle three weeks ago.



When Paul brought the bike home he promised to take Nicolette for a ride. Paul often took his other daughter, Nikisha, 14, and Nicolette for rides. Both girls attend Gasparillo Secondary School.



Police said Paul was an experienced rider. At about 5.30 pm on Saturday, Paul decided to take Nicolette for the ride he had promised.



Relatives yesterday said the girl was all smiles and seemed so excited as she left home. According to a police report, Paul headed towards the Reform Link Road which leads to the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway near the newly-opened Brian Lara Cricket Academy.



Tragedy struck when a white Elantra car travelling in the opposite direction, attempted to overtake a line of vehicles along the link road. The driver of that vehicle, according to the report, crashed head-on with Paul’s motorcycle.



Paul and his daughter were thrown several feet into the air and both landed on the road.



Nicolette was rushed to San Fernando General Hospital in an ambulance.



The driver of the Elantra was also injured, the report stated, and was also taken to the hospital.



Paul lived with his wife Vicky, 38, and their daughters and worked as a crane operator at Paramount Transport Ltd. Gasparillo Police officers are investigating.







