|Tuesday, July 18 2017
RESIDENTS including taxi drivers set fire to debris strewn across the Southern Main Road in La Brea as they staged an early morning protest to highlight the dilapidated condition of the said road.
The protestors burnt tyres and other debris effectively preventing any flow of vehicular traffic at Vance River. They blocked another point along the Southern Main Road in Vessigny, by cutting down trees and throwing the trunks across the roadway. When the police arrived, the protestors fled.
