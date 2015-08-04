Protest over bad road

LAUREL V WILLIAMS Tuesday, July 18 2017

RESIDENTS including taxi drivers set fire to debris strewn across the Southern Main Road in La Brea as they staged an early morning protest to highlight the dilapidated condition of the said road.

The protestors burnt tyres and other debris effectively preventing any flow of vehicular traffic at Vance River. They blocked another point along the Southern Main Road in Vessigny, by cutting down trees and throwing the trunks across the roadway. When the police arrived, the protestors fled.



The fires were set at 3 am. By 9 am, firemen had doused the flames and cleared the road of the debris, allowing a smooth flow of traffic along the bumpy, pothole-filled road. Workers of the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) also removed the tree trunks.



Taxi drivers have been complaining that deplorable road conditions are taking a toll on them financially as they have had to dig deep in their wallets to repair or replace damaged parts to their cars caused by the deplorable road conditions.



Councillor for Brighton/Vessigny Gerald Debesette confirmed he had been receiving numerous complaints about the road’s condition mainly caused by workers of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA). “The road at Vance River is really almost impassable. WASA is doing some repair to leaking lines but they are not doing proper restoration after digging up the road to reach underground lines.



They are putting loose materials and no hot mix or cold mix on top of the roadway,” Debesette said.



As such, when the rain falls, the material washes away causing huge potholes.







