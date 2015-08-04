PM: I will not advise myself

CLINT CHAN TACK Wednesday, July 19 2017

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday said Government and the Opposition were unable to reach agreement on how to deal with difficulties in the Judiciary, especially the imbroglio which arose from the appointment of former chief magistrate Marcia Ayers Caesar as a judge and her subsequent resignation from that post.

The Prime Minister made this point at a news conference at Tower D of the Port-of-Spain International Waterfront Centre, following three hours of talks on this and other matters with Opposition Leader Kamla Persad- Bissessar at the same venue.



Rowley disclosed that he discussed the need to review the future of the Integrity Commission and other service commissions.



On the issue of crime, the Prime Minister said Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi will provide the Opposition with new legislative proposals about how to appoint a Commissioner of Police, while he will provide Persad-Bissessar with a report on what Government has been doing non-legislatively on crime, by the end of this month.



DPP’S SUGGESTION



Rowley said following consultations between Al-Rawi and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the AG came to him with a proposal from DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, to legislate amendments to the Summary Courts Act and Preliminary Inquiries Act, “so that the problem that now exists of people not being able to have their matters heard could be dealt with.” The Prime Minister said that Chief Justice Ivor Archie concurred with DPP Gaspard’s view. However, he added, Persad-Bissessar made it clear yesterday that, “the Opposition is not prepared to support this approach because they do not believe that approach is sound.” Rowley said Persad-Bissessar indicated that people who are affected have already begun to challenge the situation and, “whatever we legislate will be open to challenge.



” Rowley said the Opposition is proposing a solution be found under Section 137 of the Constitution which involves the removal of a judge from office and appointment of a tribunal as part of the process. “I am not going to advise myself on this matter,” he stated. Rowley said, “We had no agreement on that. What we did have was an agreement that the AG will consult with the Constitution and I will have to take my guidance from elsewhere. There is a lot more to be done here.” Rowley said Persad-Bissessar agreed with him that Government and the Opposition have further discussions about the process whereby judges are appointed to the High Court, “with a view to modernising the process.”



The Prime Minister said there was no discussion between Persad- Bissessar and himself about calls for Archie and other members of the JLSC to resign. He disagreed with the view advanced from some quarters that the Government should have intervened in this matter. Rowley maintained that the matter is on “in the Judiciary” and Government will have to be advised on the options available to it.



IC MUST BE REVIEWED



On the Integrity Commission (IC), Rowley said no statement he made could have contributed to citizens losing confidence in that Commission because confidence was already lost. “It is my view as the head of this government, that the Integrity Commission as an institution fit for purpose, ought to be reviewed for us to determine whether what happens now is in fact having any chance of providing what we anticipated when that body was brought into being.” He said the AG will advance to the Opposition, “positions for review of the legislation to determine whether other models can be considered in the light of the failure of our efforts to bring about what was anticipated when this commission was brought into being.” Rowley also said he told Persad- Bissessar that the purpose for which many of the service commissions came into being, might in many circumstances have been outlived.



Noting there is poor accountability and questionable performance by some of these commissions, Rowley said, “Therefore the time has come as a country, for us to review this situation.” The Prime Minister said he would write to the Canadian government about providing assistance which respect to improve the management systems in these commissions.



