|Wednesday, July 19 2017
OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar flatly rejected Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s disparagement of the Integrity Commission and said that conversely the anti-corruption watchdog should be strengthened. This as she gave an account to the media of a meeting she held with Dr Rowley.
Speaking at a news briefing at the office of the Opposition Leader at Charles Street, Port of Spain, Persad-Bissessar said that during the meeting Rowley said the Integrity Commission would be scored at only three out of 10, as he alleged a loss of confidence in that body and the mere charade of filling out declaration forms under the Integrity in Public Life Act.
