Kamla: Build the Integrity Commission

SEAN DOUGLAS Wednesday, July 19 2017

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar flatly rejected Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s disparagement of the Integrity Commission and said that conversely the anti-corruption watchdog should be strengthened. This as she gave an account to the media of a meeting she held with Dr Rowley.

Speaking at a news briefing at the office of the Opposition Leader at Charles Street, Port of Spain, Persad-Bissessar said that during the meeting Rowley said the Integrity Commission would be scored at only three out of 10, as he alleged a loss of confidence in that body and the mere charade of filling out declaration forms under the Integrity in Public Life Act.



Persad-Bissessar said the Law Reform Commission can look at other models of this body in other jurisdictions to try to strengthen the commission. “But I do not share the view that there is a total loss of confidence in the commission,” Persad-Bissessar said.



She urged care, given that many people from Rowley’s party have appeared before that very same commission.



“I want you to remember that the PNM has a history of never bringing integrity legislation to Parliament,” the Opposition Leader reminded. She said integrity laws were brought by former prime ministers Arthur N.R Robinson and Basdeo Panday. “So we are open to proposed amendments and so on for strengthening the Integrity Commission.”







