Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Tobago feels Don’s strength Wednesday, July 19 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

Tobago feels Don’s strength

Wednesday, July 19 2017

THE north and east sides of Tobago began experiencing Tropical Storm Don’s strength from as early as 10 pm on Monday.

After an emergency meeting yesterday between the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) Director Allan Stewart and the Meteorological officer Garry Benjamin, it was announced that ten shelters will be open.

“I don’t think the storm will affect us as badly as storm Bret but we are in a range where we can get gust strength winds and heavy rainfall. It is in fact a minimal storm, the extent of winds at about 25 km out from the center.

Tobago might get gusts at storm force strength,” Stewart said.

The TEMA director added, “there is a chance, based on information from MET, that winds coming out of storm Don can have an impact on Trinidad moreso Tobago.

Hence this reason Tobago has decided to take the necessary steps to ensure safety as it relates to standard operating procedures.” During the emergency meeting members of the Tobago Disaster Management Committee which included the Tobago House of Assembly, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Tobago division, The Trinidad and Tobago fire Service, TEMA and the Meteorological services decided that Charlottesville, Roxborough, Speyside, L’ Anse Fourmi, Delaford and Golden Lane were the main villages that were monitored during that period.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • GOVT NEEDS HELP
 • Dream Team punish Boys Town
 • Policewomen complain about unsanitary conditions at Couva station
 • Heavy rains, plenty flooding
 • Duke: We got no MOU to approve use of port scanners
 • Doctor gets leave to challenge CSME blank

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.051 sek.