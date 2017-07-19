Tobago feels Don’s strength

THE north and east sides of Tobago began experiencing Tropical Storm Don’s strength from as early as 10 pm on Monday.

After an emergency meeting yesterday between the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) Director Allan Stewart and the Meteorological officer Garry Benjamin, it was announced that ten shelters will be open.



“I don’t think the storm will affect us as badly as storm Bret but we are in a range where we can get gust strength winds and heavy rainfall. It is in fact a minimal storm, the extent of winds at about 25 km out from the center.



Tobago might get gusts at storm force strength,” Stewart said.



The TEMA director added, “there is a chance, based on information from MET, that winds coming out of storm Don can have an impact on Trinidad moreso Tobago.



Hence this reason Tobago has decided to take the necessary steps to ensure safety as it relates to standard operating procedures.” During the emergency meeting members of the Tobago Disaster Management Committee which included the Tobago House of Assembly, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Tobago division, The Trinidad and Tobago fire Service, TEMA and the Meteorological services decided that Charlottesville, Roxborough, Speyside, L’ Anse Fourmi, Delaford and Golden Lane were the main villages that were monitored during that period.







