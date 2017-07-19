Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » CAL cancels flights Wednesday, July 19 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

CAL cancels flights

Wednesday, July 19 2017

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) yesterday announced the cancellation of its flight 439 today which was scheduled to fly from Grenada to Trinidad. In addition to flight 439, several flights yesterday between Port of Spain and Barbados and Grenada had to be cancelled because of tropical storm Don and the closure of Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport.

According to a notice issued by the airline, flight BW 448 yesterday from Port of Spain to Barbados was cancelled as was BW 449 from Barbados to Port of Spain and BW 415 from Port of Spain to Barbados. Another flight BW 438 scheduled to fly last evening from Port of Spain to Grenada was also cancelled. The airline yesterday advised its customers to visit its website www.caribbean-airlines.com or call Caribbean Airlines Call Centres before going to the airport.

The airline says customers travelling between yesterday and today will be allowed to change or cancel their reservations without penalty once they have a confirmed ticket

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • GOVT NEEDS HELP
 • Dream Team punish Boys Town
 • Policewomen complain about unsanitary conditions at Couva station
 • Heavy rains, plenty flooding
 • Duke: We got no MOU to approve use of port scanners
 • Doctor gets leave to challenge CSME blank

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.055 sek.