CAL cancels flights

Wednesday, July 19 2017

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) yesterday announced the cancellation of its flight 439 today which was scheduled to fly from Grenada to Trinidad. In addition to flight 439, several flights yesterday between Port of Spain and Barbados and Grenada had to be cancelled because of tropical storm Don and the closure of Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport.

According to a notice issued by the airline, flight BW 448 yesterday from Port of Spain to Barbados was cancelled as was BW 449 from Barbados to Port of Spain and BW 415 from Port of Spain to Barbados. Another flight BW 438 scheduled to fly last evening from Port of Spain to Grenada was also cancelled. The airline yesterday advised its customers to visit its website www.caribbean-airlines.com or call Caribbean Airlines Call Centres before going to the airport.



The airline says customers travelling between yesterday and today will be allowed to change or cancel their reservations without penalty once they have a confirmed ticket



