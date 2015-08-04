3 landslides in 3 hours

JABARRI SUPERVILLE Thursday, July 20 2017

A FAMILY of nine is pleading with the authorities for assistance as the majority of their Santa Cruz home was destroyed after being hit by three landslides within the space of three hours on Tuesday.

Home owner Rooplal Singh told Newsday that at about 12 pm on Tuesday, heavy rainfall and strong winds began as the country felt the effect of feeder bands from Tropical Storm Don. Singh added that water flowed past trees and into the house. The back of the house bore the brunt of the landslides.



According to Singh, the family was in the gallery when the landslides occurred. Singh, his wife Mala and others bolted when they felt the earth shake and saw the walls move.



The family, which also includes three children, two in-laws and three grandchildren are staying at neighbours’ houses while they await assistance to repair the house. Singh who has lived in the house for over 50 years, fears it could collapse.



His son-in-law Michael Lovell told Newsday that the family contacted the Santa Cruz Police, the Santa Cruz Fire Station, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), Santa Cruz Councillor Lyndon Lara and St Ann’s East Member of Parliament Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.



“I sent pictures to the councillor who said he would send the pictures to the head of the Regional Corporation and they would send the relevant authorities. A field officer from the corporation visited and said that we might have to be relocated because they literally have to break down one of the rooms to get to the landslide,” Lovell said.



“We need as much help as we can get. I even spoke to a grocery owner down the road to see if we could get some assistance.” Family members said they are in need of help as Singh is unemployed due to a nerve problem that rendered him disabled and his wife Mala is the sole breadwinner.



Singh’s daughter Oma said, “We really need assistance because almost all of our things are destroyed.



We are afraid to go in the house. We can’t even cook in the kitchen because there is so much dirt...so that means no food.” Calls by Newsday to the Deputy CEO of ODPM Neville Wint went unanswered yesterday. To provide assistance to the family, our readers can call 759-9553 or 477-7002.







