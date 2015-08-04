The Cabo Star has arrived

MIRANDA LA ROSE Thursday, July 20 2017

THE Cabo Star, the leased ship to ply the sea bridge between Trinidad and Tobago, arrived in Chaguaramas around noon yesterday, two days after it was originally scheduled to get here.

A Port Authority official told Newsday the ship stayed offshore as local customs and immigration officials went aboard to clear it for entry. It was due to dock at the Port of Port of Spain later in the evening.



The vessel was delayed on Sunday in the Panama Canal and was subsequently delayed further due to bad weather. The vessel is being leased from Bridgemans Services Group of Vancouver, Canada at a daily rate of US$22,500 (TT$157,500).



Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, earlier in the week told Newsday once the formalities were cleared, the vessel which replaces the Super Fast Galicia on the sea bridge, will do a maiden run to Tobago after which it will begin its service.



He expects that the Cabo Star will begin its service by July 23.



Meanwhile, Newsday Tobago has reported the President of the Truckers and Traders Association Horace Amede as saying that once operational, truckers “will be relieved” of the stress of being stuck in the airport at 2.00 am to 3.00 am.



Since the Super Fast Galicia’s service was pulled from the route, and two smaller vessels were used as a replacement, truckers were not allowed to accompany their vehicles. They had to use the air bridge.



Once Cabo Start starts its service, the truckers will once again be able to travel with their vehicles.



Meanwhile, Newsday Tobago also reported Port Authority Chief Executive Officer Charmaine Lewis as saying that measures are being taken to minimise inconvenience for truckers and the business community. This includes extending the current leases of the two replacement cargo vessels, the Atlantic Provider and Trinity Transporter.







