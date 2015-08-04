Murdered teen hailed as a hero at his funeral

STACY MOORE Thursday, July 20 2017

SEVENTEEN-year-old David Sancaro who was planassed then knocked down by an enraged driver after attempting to save a woman who was being beaten by a man, was yesterday hailed a hero at his funeral service. Delivering the eulogy at J.E. Guides Funeral Home in San Fernando, Sancaro’s boss Brandon Butcher said while many may have walked away from that fight and turned a blind eye, Sancaro went to the woman’s rescue.

“He went straight into the situation despite all the evil and hatred that this country seems to be going through,” Butcher said. “He was a hero to me and will be remembered as such.” Sancaro worked as a machine operator for a company in South Oropouche. On Sunday night he was walking with friends along Southern Main Road, South Oropouche when he saw a man beating a woman with a cutlass. He went to the woman’s assistance but the 38-year-old attacker turned his anger towards Sancaro and began planassing him. The man went into his pick-up van and sped towards Sancaro and his friends hitting the teen and running over him. As Sancaro lay on the roadside, his attacker stopped the van and reversed, running over him a second time. The man then drove off. Sancaro was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Up until late yesterday, the suspect who surrendered to police remained in custody. Butcher said while he knew everyone was hurting, he pleaded with mourners to refrain from holding malice in their hearts.



“Please don’t have hate towards this person. He has his own demons to face and David (Sancaro) would have wanted us to forgive.” Butcher said Sancaro had an impact on everyone he met including his five-yearold son Jayden. He said Jayden and Sancaro were very close.



Sancaro, he said, was the type of person who was always willing to assist others. Butcher said that was one of the teenager’s traits which he admired.



His mother Yucklan Sancaro was inconsolable as she viewed his body in a white coffin. She screamed, “Why? Why they kill my son? Oh gosh why? ” Reverend Shirvan Siloch said based on the crimes happening in the nation, it appears that people have removed love from their hearts. “We have lost the love for each other. We need to learn how to forgive and how to value each other and show gratitude,” he said. Also officiating at the service was Pastor Fad Lutchman who called on citizens to re-examine their lives and restore positive values.



“There is an attack on family life and we need to reconnect and bring back these family values and enjoy each other’s company.



Let families come back together.” Several mourners wore t-shirts with Sancaro’s photograph on them. Sancaro was cremated at Guide’s Crematorium.







