|Home » News »
|Thursday, July 20 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
SEVENTEEN-year-old David Sancaro who was planassed then knocked down by an enraged driver after attempting to save a woman who was being beaten by a man, was yesterday hailed a hero at his funeral service. Delivering the eulogy at J.E. Guides Funeral Home in San Fernando, Sancaro’s boss Brandon Butcher said while many may have walked away from that fight and turned a blind eye, Sancaro went to the woman’s rescue.
“He went straight into the situation despite all the evil and hatred that this country seems to be going through,” Butcher said. “He was a hero to me and will be remembered as such.” Sancaro worked as a machine operator for a company in South Oropouche. On Sunday night he was walking with friends along Southern Main Road, South Oropouche when he saw a man beating a woman with a cutlass. He went to the woman’s assistance but the 38-year-old attacker turned his anger towards Sancaro and began planassing him. The man went into his pick-up van and sped towards Sancaro and his friends hitting the teen and running over him. As Sancaro lay on the roadside, his attacker stopped the van and reversed, running over him a second time. The man then drove off. Sancaro was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Up until late yesterday, the suspect who surrendered to police remained in custody. Butcher said while he knew everyone was hurting, he pleaded with mourners to refrain from holding malice in their hearts.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.055 sek.