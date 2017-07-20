Kidnap accused demands bail

by Shane Superville Thursday, July 20 2017

AN EL SOCORRO man, charged for kidnapping Chinese Embassy driver Si Jiu Zhang, yesterday demanded that a Port of Spain magistrate appoint a Legal Aid lawyer to him immediately so that he could have counsel to argue for him being granted bail.

Quacy Bowen, 31, stood before Senior Magistrate Nanette-Forde in the Fourth Court charged with the kidnapping Zhang last week Thursday plus a host of other offences including possession of a firearm and ammunition. After the charges were read out and the accused was told he was not being called on to enter a plea since the charges are all indictable, the court prosecutor petitioned Magistrate Forde-John to refuse bail as Bowen was charged for committing the kidnap while out on bail for other unrelated charges. The firearm, a magazine and 16 rounds of .9 mm ammunition were presented to the court yesterday as evidence by Corporals George, Fenton and Best of the Anti Kidnapping Unit. Bowen who was not represented by an attorney, requested the court to provide one for him immediately so that he (the attorney) could argue on why Bowen should be granted bail.



“Your worship, I don’t have any funds for an attorney and if I apply through Legal Aid I will have to wait too long. Me being in prison without an attorney will mean the matter will be delayed even further.



I am asking as it is for one to be provided for me now,” Bowen said.



However, Magistrate Forde-John said he would have to apply to the Legal Aid Authority for an attorney or source a lawyer privately.



Zhang was snatched while walking along Hayde Street in Woodbrook last week Thursday. A ransom of $20,000 was demanded but not paid as he was rescued four hours after being snatched. Bowen was remanded into custody and ordered to return to court today.







