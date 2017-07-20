|Home » News »
|Thursday, July 20 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
AN EL SOCORRO man, charged for kidnapping Chinese Embassy driver Si Jiu Zhang, yesterday demanded that a Port of Spain magistrate appoint a Legal Aid lawyer to him immediately so that he could have counsel to argue for him being granted bail.
Quacy Bowen, 31, stood before Senior Magistrate Nanette-Forde in the Fourth Court charged with the kidnapping Zhang last week Thursday plus a host of other offences including possession of a firearm and ammunition. After the charges were read out and the accused was told he was not being called on to enter a plea since the charges are all indictable, the court prosecutor petitioned Magistrate Forde-John to refuse bail as Bowen was charged for committing the kidnap while out on bail for other unrelated charges. The firearm, a magazine and 16 rounds of .9 mm ammunition were presented to the court yesterday as evidence by Corporals George, Fenton and Best of the Anti Kidnapping Unit. Bowen who was not represented by an attorney, requested the court to provide one for him immediately so that he (the attorney) could argue on why Bowen should be granted bail.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.054 sek.