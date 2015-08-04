Retrenched steel worker homeless after malicious fire

LAUREL V WILLIAMS Thursday, July 20 2017

AS IF being retrenched from ArcelorMittal was not traumatic enough, Dillon Jaggernauth, 38, his wife and their one-year-old daughter are now homeless in what police suspect was an arson attack which left their California, Couva house in ruins. Without a job and without a home, Jaggernauth is pleading with the authorities to assist him and his family.

Jaggernauth was one of hundreds retrenched when ArcelorMittal closed its Trinidad operations. He worked as a certified ladle crane operator and since being laid off last year, he began fishing to maintain his family. Jaggernauth recalled that while out at sea last Thursday at about 11 pm, he observed smoke and on arrival at shore, learnt his home was completely burnt.



Wife Savita Balkaran, 39, and their baby Diara Jaggernauth, were awaiting his arrival at the Claxton Bay Fishing Depot. But on hearing about the fire, the mother with baby in arm, hustled back to their home.



Police have told the family that they believe the fire was malicious. Nothing was saved. Desperate for shelter, the family is now staying in an office at Jaggernauth’s former union, the Steel Workers’ Union of Trinidad and Tobago (SWUTT) based in California.



“For the past few days, I was living in our car. But through comrade Timothy Bailey, we got permission to stay in one of the union’s offices.



He linked up a room for us. But we can’t stay there forever. During the day, the union has its business to conduct,” Jaggernauth said.



The retrenched worker said he worked faithfully for almost 20 years for ArcelorMittal but when the company closed last year, he and other workers were left with nothing.



“As soon as I left school, I started working there. I know nothing else but crane operations. When the company closed, it left us without a cent. They just closed their doors and sent us home without benefits.



This jersey I have on, is what people gave me,” Jaggernauth said. The crane operator admitted since his retrenchment, life has been very difficult and it hurts that he cannot provide for his wife and daughter.



“I want help. I am not looking for handouts, althought that too will be appreciated. I need a job, something I can earn money. I want to rebuild my home for my family. I want to do right for them. Sometimes I feel death is the best thing for me when I think about everything, but I have to be strong for my wife and our child,” Jaggernauth said. Officers of the Savonetta Fire Station and Couva Police Station are continuing investigations.







