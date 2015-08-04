Newsday Logo
M1 Tasker Road partially collapsed Thursday, July 20 2017
M1 Tasker Road partially collapsed

LAUREL V WILLIAMS Thursday, July 20 2017

VEHICULAR traffic had to be diverted along the M1 Tasker Road in Princes Town yesterday morning due to a partial collapse of the roadway.

Police placed iron barriers at two points along the road, one near the Malgretoute WASA substation and the other near a connecting road by a fruit stall, to divert traffic.

As such, motorists have to use alternatives routes to enter and exit Princes Town. It is believed that heavy rainfall together with an increased flow in traffic contributed to a depression in the roadway on a bridge, a few days ago. Overnight rains on Tuesday saw the problem worsen and part of the road collapsed.

Councillor for Inverness/Princes Town South, Deryck Mathura yesterday explained that on Tuesday evening he contacted the Ministry of Works and Transport (Victoria West district) and informed them of the issues. Due to the inclement weather, workers were unable to immediately start work and so work started yesterday morning

