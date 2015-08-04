A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Man sees son first time in 30 years...in court

AZARD ALI Friday, July 21 2017

CALVIN CHARLES SMITH yesterday saw his son Francis Grant for the first time in over 30 years, but the reunion was in the San Fernando Magistrates Court.

Grant, 35, appeared before Magistrate Kerianne Byer on a charge of breaking and entering an abandoned house at Commissiong Street in Cocoyea Village. Grant pleaded guilty and court prosecutor Sgt Ian Sylvon began relating the facts of the charge saying that on June 20, Grant went to the Mon Repos Police Station to seek assistance in going to a house on Commissiong Street to retrieve his Identification Card and National Insurance Card.



Constable Brad Lee Lum already had a report that the house of Judy Kingsale on the same street was broken into and items stolen. Confronted with the allegation that his ID and NIS cards were found in the house were his, Grant confessed.



The house that was broken into, was also robbed of a flat screen television set, a DVD player, tool-kit, electric saw and two gas tanks, totalling $7,600. On June 14, Kingsale went to the house and discovered the items were missing.



When Magistrate Byer delved into Grant’s life, Smith came forward to announce that the accused is his son whom he had not seen in over 30 years. The court heard that when Grant was six months old, his mother placed him on the steps of Smith’s house. Smith said he gave Grant to one of his sisters and in 1994, he (Smith) left for the United States.



Grant told the court he did not know the man standing next to him and proclaiming to be his father.



The accused became emotional when Magistrate Byer told Smith that her assessment was that his son lacked guidance. Smith told the magistrate that his son never opted for education and kept bad company. He admitted being out of the country during Grant’s formative years. Asked by the magistrate where Grant’s mother was, Smith said, “When she dropped on my doorstep when he was six months old, she never came back.” Magistrate Byer told Smith it is not too late to make amends with his son. Because the items sold from the house that was broken into, were never recovered and because he has a criminal record, Magistrate Byer said she has to mete out a punishment that fits the crime.



She then sentenced Grant to two years’ imprisonment with hard labour, telling Smith that he should visit his son in prison and begin the process of healing and coming together To this, Grant muttered, “I do not know my father” as he was led out of the court in handcuffs.







