A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Defence Force apologises to Maharaj

NALINEE SEELAL Friday, July 21 2017

THE Defence Force (TTDF) has apologised to its former leader, retired Chief of Defence Staff Major General Kenrick Maharaj, as it cleared him of any involvement in the visit by Attorney General Faris Al Rawi’s children to Camp Cumuto and the minors’ handling of Army- owned weapons last October.

Yesterday, Maharaj obtained a response from the TTDF which stated that based on the findings of a Board of Inquiry, he did not authorise or had any knowledge of Al Rawi and his children’s visit to Camp Cumuto or how the minors came into possession of high-powered weapons belonging to the TTDF on the army base.



After being fingered as the one who authorised civilians namely the AG’s children, to enter sections of the base usually barred from civilians and allowing for the children to handle machine- guns, Maharaj stoutly denied this and in a bid to clear his name, wrote to the TTDF under the Freedom of Information Act asking for a copy of the Board of Inquiry report.



Maharaj received a response from Lt Col Sheldon Ramnanan yesterday, which stated, “The record of proceedings of the Board of Inquiry did not name you, Major General Kenrick Maharaj, nor did it state that you had any knowledge of the subject range practice and or that you granted approval for same to be conducted.” “The Defence Force sincerely apologises for any inconvenience and or embarrassment caused to you by the aforementioned.” On April 25, then Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier General Rodney Smart, by letter, stated, “It was established that the former Chief of Defence Staff Major General Kenrick Maharaj, acting on his own volition, authorised the range practice.” Photographs of Al-Rawi’s children holding high-powered guns at Camp Cumuto were shown by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal during debate in the House of Representatives in October.



The TTDF subsequently set up a Board of Inquiry to investigate.



Contacted yesterday, Maharaj said, “the responses did not meet my expectations and I have chosen to reserve comment until I decide my next move.” Efforts to reach Ag Chief of Defence Staff Hayden Pritchard for a comment yesterday proved futile. Newsday was told he is overseas.







