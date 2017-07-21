A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Minister ‘quite satisfied’ with cargo vessel

Friday, July 21 2017

WORKS AND Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan is “quite satisfied” that the cargo vessel, Cabo Star, to service the sea bridge between Trinidad and Tobago can meet the needs of the trucking capacity with proper accommodation for truckers.

He told the media after a tour of the vessel yesterday afternoon at the Port of Port of Spain, that one of the problems was that truckers were not accommodated on the Atlantic Provider and Trinity Transporter. The two will be pulled out of service once the Cabo Star begins its service.



The Cabo Star will make a return trip in one day over six days a week. It has the capacity to accommodate 130 “big” trucks and 130 passengers with seating capacity for 49 in a television room and sleeping accommodation in cabins that cater for four persons in each.



As a chartered vessel, Sinanan said, the charterer will provide maintenance and staffing.



The vessel, which arrived in Trinidad yesterday, will make a trial run to Tobago today, and it is expected to provide its first public service on Monday.



“It is expected to reach Tobago between four and a half to five hours once they get the feel of the route,” Sinanan said.



Ths vessel, leased at US$22,000 a day, he said, is on a one-year lease. Government is seeking to lease it for a further three years in the medium term. In the interim, Government has also mandated the board of the Port Authority to start the process of buying a new vessel for the long term.



On the process for procuring the vessel, Sinanan said, the Port Authority put out bids to tender and there was just one response. As such the Port Authority looked at all unsolicited bids and made the best choice.



Asked about the arrival of the Ocean Flower II, Sinanan said contrary to reports of the vessel breaking down and not being able to arrive in time, he said, “I don’t know about mechanical issues.



The report that I have is that the vessel is on its way to Trinidad and Tobago and we expect it here by the end of the month.” He added, “I can say that just as I waited to see this vessel here, I am anxiously waiting for the other vessel to arrive.” Asked about Bridgemans (Trinidad) registering in June shortly after it was given the contract to lease the two vessels and if that was not strange, Sinanan said, he saw nothing strange. “Bridgemans is capable of defending themselves.



Most of the multinational companies that operate in Trinidad do register a local company,” he said, naming a number of petroleum and other foreign companies.



With someone suggesting that Bridgemans was in catering before, Sinanan said, “I don’t know that they were in catering before. I know that the Port Authority went out for a vessel.



They would have done their due diligence.” He said he has full confidence in general manager and chief executive officer Charmaine Lewis and the board of the Port Authority.



Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, who accompanied Sinanan on the tour said that like all Tobagonians she was pleased that the people will have a more reliable and suitable service.



“I, like every Tobagonian, wait to see this vessel fully functional and fulfilling the needs of Tobago and Trinidad also,” she said.



She said Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy will tour the vessel on its arrival in Tobago today.







