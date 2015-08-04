A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Family wants justice for dead biker

KWAME WEEKES Friday, July 21 2017

LAID to rest yesterday after losing his life in a head-on collision between his dream motorcycle and an overtaking car on Saturday, Nicholas “BJ” Paul’s family, co-workers, and biker friends are calling on police to ensure justice is served.

Krishna Rampersad, the husband of one of Paul’s cousins, delivered the eulogy at Paul’s funeral ceremony yesterday morning at the family’s home in Reform Village, Gasparillo.



“On this ill-fated, catastrophic dreadful afternoon, all the dreams and aspirations of BJ were destroyed,” said Rampersad, drawing loud applause from mourners.



“They were destroyed by a reckless driver. I do not know how this person can live with himself knowing what he has done to this innocent family. I do hope the police officers do their part in ensuring that justice is served.” Hundreds of people - the majority of whom were Paul’s Paramount Transport Ltd co-workers and a small group of leather-jacketed bikers - were present.



Paul, described as an experienced rider, died while taking his 15-year-old daughter Nicolette Paul for a ride on his motorcycle which he had bought only three weeks before. A white Elantra motor car which was reportedly trying to overtake a line of cars on the Reform Link Road, collided with Paul and his daughter killing him on the spot.



Nicolette, badly injured, is still in the Intensive Care Unit of the San Fernando General Hospital but is said to be recovering well, not yet aware of her father’s death. The driver of the car was also reported to have been taken to the hospital after the accident.



Gasparillo police are investigating.







