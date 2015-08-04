|Home » News »
|Friday, July 21 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
LAID to rest yesterday after losing his life in a head-on collision between his dream motorcycle and an overtaking car on Saturday, Nicholas “BJ” Paul’s family, co-workers, and biker friends are calling on police to ensure justice is served.
Krishna Rampersad, the husband of one of Paul’s cousins, delivered the eulogy at Paul’s funeral ceremony yesterday morning at the family’s home in Reform Village, Gasparillo.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.051 sek.