Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Family wants justice for dead biker Friday, July 21 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Family wants justice for dead biker

KWAME WEEKES Friday, July 21 2017

LAID to rest yesterday after losing his life in a head-on collision between his dream motorcycle and an overtaking car on Saturday, Nicholas “BJ” Paul’s family, co-workers, and biker friends are calling on police to ensure justice is served.

Krishna Rampersad, the husband of one of Paul’s cousins, delivered the eulogy at Paul’s funeral ceremony yesterday morning at the family’s home in Reform Village, Gasparillo.

“On this ill-fated, catastrophic dreadful afternoon, all the dreams and aspirations of BJ were destroyed,” said Rampersad, drawing loud applause from mourners.

“They were destroyed by a reckless driver. I do not know how this person can live with himself knowing what he has done to this innocent family. I do hope the police officers do their part in ensuring that justice is served.” Hundreds of people - the majority of whom were Paul’s Paramount Transport Ltd co-workers and a small group of leather-jacketed bikers - were present.

Paul, described as an experienced rider, died while taking his 15-year-old daughter Nicolette Paul for a ride on his motorcycle which he had bought only three weeks before. A white Elantra motor car which was reportedly trying to overtake a line of cars on the Reform Link Road, collided with Paul and his daughter killing him on the spot.

Nicolette, badly injured, is still in the Intensive Care Unit of the San Fernando General Hospital but is said to be recovering well, not yet aware of her father’s death. The driver of the car was also reported to have been taken to the hospital after the accident.

Gasparillo police are investigating.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • FUNERAL FEUD
 • Golden Akeem
 • Mixed results for TT at Commonwealth Youth Games
 • Prison officers still awaiting ‘trial’
 • Ayers-Caesar’s claim sealed
 • Roget condemns VSEP offer to Flow workers

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.051 sek.