Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Body cameras for police Saturday, July 22 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Body cameras for police

DARCEL CHOY Friday, July 21 2017

POLICE across the nine divisions will be wearing body cameras from August 1, as part of a TTPS pilot project. At a launch yesterday at the St Joseph Police Station, acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams said they plan to assess many aspects of policing and police interaction through the use of this project.

“These include the extent and nature of compliance with the use of body worn cameras, the quality of hotspot patrols, the use of force by police officers whilst out on duty. Firearm discharge by police officers, injuries caused to police officers during police civilian interactions, injuries caused to civilians during police civilian interactions. Complaints against police officers, the issues around police legitimacy within the realm of society,” he said.

Sixty cameras were provided to the TTPS by TSTT for free, for the initiative. Williams said TT will become the first country in the world to commission a national level study on the use of body cameras by police. He said there were many studies commissioned globally on these cameras but there was none commissioned across an entire country.

He said previous studies have shown the use of body cameras have impacts that relate to police behaviour, police use of force, citizen behaviour and other issues, however those findings were generated from studies in the United States and other western countries.

“We now have an opportunity to find out how effective is the use of body cameras in Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.

Williams addressed the issue of police officers turning the cameras on and off saying they are trying to allow their experiment to run with the cameras being on all the time with the exception of an officer going to the restroom.

“While an officer is out on duty we would love to have all events captured,” he said.

TSTT Chief Executive Officer Ronald Walcott described the initiative as ground breaking. He said the programme will enhance the relationship police have with the public and will aid in building the public confidence needed to effect good policing. He said they partnered with Motorola to provide the TTPS with the Motorola Digital Evidence Management Solution.

He said footage from these cameras cannot be modified by anyone as it is encrypted and once images are captured it will be sent straight to the command centre. “The command centre has a vault with several layers of security which restricts access to most people so the footage is encrypted and access to the video is highly secure,” Walcott said.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Put country before politics
 • Fmr Speaker Griffith guilty
 • UNC MP: Foreign Affairs ‘in shambles’
 • JTUM backs Venezuela assembly
 • Driver charged with murder
 • 3 years jail for dad on sex charge

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.054 sek.