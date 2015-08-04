Newsday Logo
Home » News » Family of 10 still awaiting help Saturday, July 22 2017
Family of 10 still awaiting help

JABARRI SUPERVILLE Saturday, July 22 2017

THE cries for help from a Santa Cruz family of ten appears to have fallen on deaf ears as three days after three landslides severely damaged their house, they are still displaced.

Rooplal Singh said the majority of his Liverpool Lane Extension home was destroyed after being hit by the landslides during bad weather associated with feeder bands from Tropical Storm Don. Since then, he said, all his family has received were two mattresses given by the Regional Corporation on Wednesday.

Singh’s son-in-law Michael Lovell yesterday said the family still has no place to cook and are still split up with some staying at the homes of neighbours and other by the homes of friends.

Lovell claimed the family still has not been visited by any police or fire official and calls to their MP Nyan Gadsby-Dolly have yielded no results.

Lovell said officials from Gadsby-Dolly’s constituency office told him they would send a field officer to assess the situation but up to press time, no one had visited. “I called the Minister and she said she was in a meeting.

Is this how they go about treating people in the community? I have the Minister’s number.

I called her and they are still not coming,” Lovell complained.

“We are the same people who are putting our fingers in ink to put politicians in office and this is how they treat us.” The family, Lovell said, feels that their cries for help are being ignored.

Lovell said family members are even contemplating protests to highlight their plight. “I just asked my family if we should light some tyres on the road and protest. We cannot cook in our house as the kitchen is damaged.

That house could collapse at any time. We need help,” Lovell said.

The family was told on Wednesday by an official from the regional corporation that they would have to be relocated since the house is unsafe. Anyone willing to help the family can contact them at 759-9553 or 477-7002.



