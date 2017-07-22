Newsday Logo
JTUM backs Venezuela assembly Saturday, July 22 2017
Newsletter

JTUM backs Venezuela assembly

Saturday, July 22 2017

THE Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) yesterday expressed its support for the National Constituent Assembly of Venezuela and “denounces any further attempt to disband it,” In a statement, JTUM said,” The National Constituent Assembly, with its unique representation, allows peasants and fishermen to find a forum where their interests can be served.

This democratic and participatory movement only serves to bring the people of Venezuela closer.” Describing this position as continued solidarity for the Venezuelan people and Venezuela’s “democratically elected President Nicolás Maduro,” JTUM condemned the United States for continuing, “to align itself with the violent and extremist sectors of Venezuela who continually use violence against the very people they claim to want to serve.” Saying it will not be moved by what appears to be a threat to Venezuela’s sovereignty, JTUM declared.

“We will not lose heart as we battle on to protect international sovereignty and self-determinat ion for any country in the Americas.” Earlier this week, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Moncada condemned a statement by US President Donald Trump that, “if the Maduro regime imposes its Constituent Assembly on July 30, the United States will take strong and swift economic sanctions.”

