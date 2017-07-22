|Home » News »
THE Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) yesterday expressed its support for the National Constituent Assembly of Venezuela and “denounces any further attempt to disband it,” In a statement, JTUM said,” The National Constituent Assembly, with its unique representation, allows peasants and fishermen to find a forum where their interests can be served.
This democratic and participatory movement only serves to bring the people of Venezuela closer.” Describing this position as continued solidarity for the Venezuelan people and Venezuela’s “democratically elected President Nicolás Maduro,” JTUM condemned the United States for continuing, “to align itself with the violent and extremist sectors of Venezuela who continually use violence against the very people they claim to want to serve.” Saying it will not be moved by what appears to be a threat to Venezuela’s sovereignty, JTUM declared.
