Musical send-off for Fr Harvey

SEAN DOUGLAS Saturday, July 22 2017

DAYS before his departure to become Bishop of St George’s in Grenada, Fr Clyde Harvey yesterday bade farewell to some of the neediest persons who make up his flock at Holy Rosary RC Church, in east Port of Spain, advising that they can help make the world a less angry place.

He hosted about 50 people in a session of singing and speeches where he gave encouragement to this group of his parishioners that were largely destitute/ homeless, who in turn thanked him for his past help in each of their lives.



“I will not be around but we started something that will never end, a brotherhood of the streets,” said Fr Harvey. “You’ve got to know everybody. You don’t save everybody, but wherever you can share the little that you have.” He urged people to help each other.” When you can save somebody from arrest, help them.” Harvey recalled some marvellous stories about how much people helped each other in the flooding at East Dry River, an occasion that has claimed lives .



“These are little things that you don’t need me. Do it for each other. Whenever you find a wallet and the only thing in it is the ID card, take the ID card to the police station.



Take the ID card to the station, even if you had thieved it.



Take it to the station, drop it in something.



Make life a little easier (for others). Some of the most fantastic expressions that I have heard is when I call up somebody and say, ‘Are you So-and-So? And they say yes and I say I’m Fr Harvey and I just found your credit card.” He said such small actions bring great happiness to people. “ A whole set of people are getting angry. If you can lower the anger a little bit, you do a whole world of good.” Earlier, Harvey was presented with two mementos, a coffee mug and a small TT flag by church volunteers.



Retired police inspector Sheila Prince recalled what a pleasure Fr Harvey had brought and said how sad she was that he was leaving. “Fr Harvey would look after you until his last breath,” she related, hailing his compassion and mercy for the disadvantaged.



“I never see scorn on his face. He’s real.



Wherever he goes his heart will be for the homeless and downtrodden.”



