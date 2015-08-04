Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Musical send-off for Fr Harvey Saturday, July 22 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Musical send-off for Fr Harvey

SEAN DOUGLAS Saturday, July 22 2017

DAYS before his departure to become Bishop of St George’s in Grenada, Fr Clyde Harvey yesterday bade farewell to some of the neediest persons who make up his flock at Holy Rosary RC Church, in east Port of Spain, advising that they can help make the world a less angry place.

He hosted about 50 people in a session of singing and speeches where he gave encouragement to this group of his parishioners that were largely destitute/ homeless, who in turn thanked him for his past help in each of their lives.

“I will not be around but we started something that will never end, a brotherhood of the streets,” said Fr Harvey. “You’ve got to know everybody. You don’t save everybody, but wherever you can share the little that you have.” He urged people to help each other.” When you can save somebody from arrest, help them.” Harvey recalled some marvellous stories about how much people helped each other in the flooding at East Dry River, an occasion that has claimed lives .

“These are little things that you don’t need me. Do it for each other. Whenever you find a wallet and the only thing in it is the ID card, take the ID card to the police station.

Take the ID card to the station, even if you had thieved it.

Take it to the station, drop it in something.

Make life a little easier (for others). Some of the most fantastic expressions that I have heard is when I call up somebody and say, ‘Are you So-and-So? And they say yes and I say I’m Fr Harvey and I just found your credit card.” He said such small actions bring great happiness to people. “ A whole set of people are getting angry. If you can lower the anger a little bit, you do a whole world of good.” Earlier, Harvey was presented with two mementos, a coffee mug and a small TT flag by church volunteers.

Retired police inspector Sheila Prince recalled what a pleasure Fr Harvey had brought and said how sad she was that he was leaving. “Fr Harvey would look after you until his last breath,” she related, hailing his compassion and mercy for the disadvantaged.

“I never see scorn on his face. He’s real.

Wherever he goes his heart will be for the homeless and downtrodden.”

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Driver charged with murder
 • 3 years jail for dad on sex charge
 • Minister sues CNC 3’s Morning Brew host
 • Unplaced medical grads begin internships in Oct
 • TT, Venezuela gas deal on track
 • Unruly ISIS member killed

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.049 sek.