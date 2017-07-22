|Home » News »
|Saturday, July 22 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Former National Security Minister Gary Griffith is calling on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to put political differences aside and work towards reducing crime and criminality in TT.
Newsday spoke with Griffith yesterday, who said he was optimistic that a recent meeting between Rowley and Persad-Bissessar would yield long-term results for national security but stressed that the success of any initiative would hinge on both parties putting aside their differences and uniting for the common good.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.050 sek.