News » Unplaced medical grads begin internships in Oct Saturday, July 22 2017
Unplaced medical grads begin internships in Oct

Saturday, July 22 2017

MEDICAL GRADUATES, who were not placed in the nation’s hospitals and health centres as medical interns following the completion of their studies this year, will be processed to begin their internship in October says Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

Deyalsingh told yesterday’s press conference held at the Ministry of Health head office, Port of Spain, that Cabinet has agreed to create an additional 75 medical intern positions.

He said graduates who have already applied need not reapply.

Meanwhile, Registrar of the Insect Vector Control Division, Dr Naresh Nandram has reported a reduction in the incidence of Aedes Aegypti mosquito- borne diseases, dengue, chikungunya and zika over the sixmonth period from January to June 2017 compared with January to June 2016.

The incidence of dengue from January to June 2017 was 274 compared with 461 for the same period last year, or a 40.6 per cent reduction.

The incidence of chikungunya for January to June 2017 was six compared with 40 over the same period in 2016, a 90 per cent reduction.

The incidence of zika in 2017 from January to June 2017 was 40 compared with 128 in 2016. This was a 68.8 per cent reduction.



