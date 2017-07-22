|Home » News »
Saturday, July 22 2017
|
MEDICAL GRADUATES, who were not placed in the nation’s hospitals and health centres as medical interns following the completion of their studies this year, will be processed to begin their internship in October says Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.
Deyalsingh told yesterday’s press conference held at the Ministry of Health head office, Port of Spain, that Cabinet has agreed to create an additional 75 medical intern positions.
